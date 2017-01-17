Remodeling projects in the works for three City of Columbia fire stations, training academy
The City of Columbia has authorized the remodel of three fire stations as well as the Fire Training Academy facility. The design and construction of the projects will be funded by the extension of the one-fourth of one percent capital improvement sales tax ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
