One supporter already revving up the 2020 Trump re-election campaign
Thomas C. Mendenhall, who says he spotted the Trump phenomenon far earlier than most people, now is trying to get the jump on the new president's re-election campaign. Twenty minutes before then-President-elect Trump had even taken the oath of office, the Columbia, Missouri real estate developer and former bank executive was working the crowd that had flocked to the inauguration, handing out "Trump 2020" business cards and telling listeners it was time to get organized.
