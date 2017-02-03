One arrested in Tuesday chase

According to police reports, at approximately 3:15 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop near the 2800 block of Missouri Blvd. The suspect fled westbound on Missouri Boulevard until losing control of his vehicle and crashing at the intersection of Missouri Boulevard and Stoneridge Parkway. He then fled on foot but was apprehended after falling from an embankment on the south side of Missouri Boulevard.

