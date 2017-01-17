Nursing Homes Falling Behind with End...

Nursing Homes Falling Behind with End-Of-Life Directives

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Newswise

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Popular medical dramas such as Grey's Anatomy and Chicago Med often depict the tensions that can arise while making end-of-life medical decisions without "advance directives" on file.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i luv da blackman (Nov '15) 2 hr Tonya 30
Working girls (Jul '14) 18 hr Lost without u tawny 10
Tawny mccanless/mcneil 19 hr Lost without u tawny 1
Free TV Channels w/amplified antenna Sun Dish 2
Anyone know him Jan 8 Bill 2
meth in lebanon mo Jan 4 Deputy Dog 2
Megan Renae Little Jan 4 George 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC