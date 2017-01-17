New Troopers Start Today

New Troopers Start Today

Roadways around the Troop-F area of the highway patrol are a little more crowded today as eight new troopers, including five here in the Lake Area, officially begin their initial assignments. Shane Mahaney of Foristell, Aaron Lindley of St. Thomas and Sadie Turnbull of Columbia are assigned to Camden County.

