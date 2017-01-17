New Troopers Start Today
Roadways around the Troop-F area of the highway patrol are a little more crowded today as eight new troopers, including five here in the Lake Area, officially begin their initial assignments. Shane Mahaney of Foristell, Aaron Lindley of St. Thomas and Sadie Turnbull of Columbia are assigned to Camden County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|Tonya
|30
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Lost without u tawny
|10
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Tue
|Lost without u tawny
|1
|Free TV Channels w/amplified antenna
|Sun
|Dish
|2
|Anyone know him
|Jan 8
|Bill
|2
|meth in lebanon mo
|Jan 4
|Deputy Dog
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 4
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC