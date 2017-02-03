Nearly 50 arrested on Capitol Hill demanding answers on Obamacare repeal
WASHINGTON, D.C.a S-a SA group of more than 100 protesters descended on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to demand transparency from lawmakers about their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act . After marching from congressional office to congressional office, confronting Senate staff members and asking what Congress plans to do in the weeks ahead, dozens of people staged a sit-in outside the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Renae Little
|Feb 1
|Bill
|4
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Jan 29
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Jan 26
|U Dont know
|4
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC