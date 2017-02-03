Nearly 50 arrested on Capitol Hill demanding answers on Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON, D.C.a S-a SA group of more than 100 protesters descended on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to demand transparency from lawmakers about their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act . After marching from congressional office to congressional office, confronting Senate staff members and asking what Congress plans to do in the weeks ahead, dozens of people staged a sit-in outside the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch .

