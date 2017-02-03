Nearly 50 arrested on Capitol Hill de...

Nearly 50 arrested on Capitol Hill demanding answers on Obamacare repeal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: ThinkProgress

WASHINGTON, D.C.a S-a SA group of more than 100 protesters descended on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to demand transparency from lawmakers about their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act . After marching from congressional office to congressional office, confronting Senate staff members and asking what Congress plans to do in the weeks ahead, dozens of people staged a sit-in outside the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Renae Little Feb 1 Bill 4
Sheriff David Millsap Jan 29 Deputy 4
Working girls (Jul '14) Jan 26 Lmfao 12
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Jan 26 U Dont know 4
Jeremy Massey Jan 23 Ludicrous 2
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan 20 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan 19 Kimmykali24 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,268 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC