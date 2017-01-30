MU offers free tax help to Missourians

Columbia Missourians have a free place to get tax help. Tax experts in the personal financial planning department at MU's College of Human Environmental Services, MU Law School and MU Extension are offering free tax clinics starting Jan. 24. MU will operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites on the MU campus and one site in downtown Columbia through Apr. 17. The VITA sites will be staffed by students from the MU School of Law and Department of Personal Financial Planning.

