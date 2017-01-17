Mizzou professor helps invent mug that regulates own temp
A University of Missouri professor hopes his invention of a new mug that maintains the coffee's temperature longer percolates into hot sales. Columbia professor Hongbin "Bill" Ma's company, ThermAvant International, and the university have a patent pending for what's called the Lexo mug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
