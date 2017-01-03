Michigan safety Jordan Ulmer commits ...

Michigan safety Jordan Ulmer commits to Missouri

Something SPECIAL is happening in Columbia! Welcome LENGTH, SPEED, & INSTINCTS to the back end of the #SHOWME17 Defense!! 21 Strong!! pic.twitter.com/dzD1lU0rFZ Ulmer visited Columbia in early December, then visited Minnesota the week after. The Tigers and Gophers were his primary power-conference offers, along with Arizona and Iowa State, and the coaching change up north evidently pushed Mizzou into the permanent lead.

