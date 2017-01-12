Mexico man sentenced for meth trafficking in Callaway County
A Mexico, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in Callaway County. Mustang Task Force officers, aware that Kesler had outstanding warrants, were investigating Kesler and had him under surveillance on May 21, 2015.
