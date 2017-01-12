Major sewer project contemplated

From left, Ross Kasmann of Engineering Surveys and Services, Ed Siegmund of the Mid-Missouri Regional Planning Committee and Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann pore over proposed plans for a sewer system in western Callaway County. The project was discussed at a Wednesday meeting of Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann, two representatives of an engineering firm, Ed Siegmund of the Mid-Missouri Regional Planning Committee and Kent Wood of County Environmental Public Health "This all initially started because one or two developments on that side of the county were calling for help," Jungermann explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.