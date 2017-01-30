JUCO defender Walter Palmore commits to Mizzou
Walter Palmore is a 6'4, 300 pound defensive tackle defensive tackle who had offers from Georgia, Kansas State, and West Virginia. He hails from Columbus but currently attends Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher .
