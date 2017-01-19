Greg Marshall 1966-2016
William Gregory Marshall, formerly of Glasgow, Missouri, passed away Nov. 21, 2016, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. He was 50 years of age.
#1 Thursday Jan 19
And this was posted for what reason?
#2 Thursday Jan 19
Just to Piss you off
