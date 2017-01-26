Former Boone Hospital Board Trustee r...

Former Boone Hospital Board Trustee reappointed

Tuesday Jan 24

Columbia, MO, USA - Greg Steinhoff has been appointed by the Boone County Commission to serve as Interim Boone Hospital Trustee. The appointment came this morning during the regular commission meeting.

