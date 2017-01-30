Dozens of homes planned for east Colu...

Dozens of homes planned for east Columbia

Friday Jan 27 Read more: KMIZ

A Columbia developer wants to build more than three dozen homes near the University of Missouri's Women's and Children's Hospital. The city's planning department will hold a public hearing Tuesday on SBSR II Properties' request to build 43 homes on nearly 14 acres of property off East St. Charles Road, called "The Coliseum."

