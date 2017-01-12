Dairy company seeks 100 acres for north Columbia facility
A Colorado-based organic milk and butter company wants to buy 100 acres of land in north Columbia, potentially bringing 100 jobs. ABC 17 News first reported the city's desire to bring Aurora Organic Dairy to Columbia in September, under the code name "Project Cadre."
