Crash Reports -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Susan K. Blystone, 73, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, just west of NW 1501 Road, when she slowed to turn. Another eastbound vehicle driven by Brian M. Dick, 30, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of Blystone's vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff David Millsap
|18 hr
|Chris
|3
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Lmfao
|12
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Thu
|U Dont know
|4
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 21
|George
|3
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC