Commission rejects plan for Addison's south side restaurant
UPDATE : The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the city council deny a local restaurant's plan to build in southwest Columbia. The 4-3 vote came after an hour of testimony regarding Addison's plan to build a slightly larger version of its downtown location at the corner of Vawter School Road and Frontgate Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff David Millsap
|20 hr
|Deputy
|2
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|20 hr
|Girl Friend
|3
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Andy
|11
|Megan Renae Little
|Sat
|George
|3
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC