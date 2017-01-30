Columbia tax preparer sentenced for fraud
A federal judge has sentenced a Columbia, Missouri, tax preparer for failing to pay his personal income taxes and cheating clients of nearly $300,000. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 63-year-old David Keithley was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison without parole.
