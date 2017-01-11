Columbia remembers police officer killed in the line of duty
The 26-year-old police officer was shot by Richard Evans on Jan. 10, 2005, near the intersection of Nifong and Forum Boulevard. Officer Bowden was returning Evans' license and planned to give him a traffic warning when she was shot.
