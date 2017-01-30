Columbia police report girl assaulted at school bus stop
Police spokeswoman Latisha Stroer says officers were sent to the bus stop in central Columbia to investigate an assault involving three juvenile females. She says two girls, ages 14 and 15, were taken into juvenile custody on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff David Millsap
|Sun
|Deputy
|4
|Working girls (Jul '14)
|Jan 26
|Lmfao
|12
|Tawny mccanless/mcneil
|Jan 26
|U Dont know
|4
|Jeremy Massey
|Jan 23
|Ludicrous
|2
|Megan Renae Little
|Jan 21
|George
|3
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC