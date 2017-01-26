Burglary Suspect Found Sleeping in Columbia, MO, Self-Storage Unit
A man suspected of breaking into a self-storage unit at Triple L Mini Storage in Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday was found sleeping in an adjacent unit. Police arrested Christopher Howery, 29, at about 1:30 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
