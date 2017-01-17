Autopsy scheduled in Columbia Wednesday after woman's body found in Phelps County
Phelps County deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 3000 and County Road 3220 just before 1:00 Tuesday afternoon after a citizen reported a woman's body was in a ditch there. Deputies say they arrived and found 25-year-old Kayla Wilson, of Cuba, Missouri, dead and lying in a ditch.
