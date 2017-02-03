Ashland woman GOP candidate in legislative special election
A Republican committee has chosen Sara Walsh of Ashland as the party's candidate in a special election Aug. 8. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the 37-year-old Walsh has not held office but she was on the executive committee for the Missouri Republican Party and is state committeewoman for the 19th Senate District. She currently is in communications for the Missouri Pharmacy Association.
