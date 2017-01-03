Area legislator to join Greitens' office

Area legislator to join Greitens' office

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

State Rep. Caleb Jones, R-Columbia, will join the Eric Greitens administration as deputy chief of staff, after Greitens becomes governor next week. "We're excited to have Caleb Jones join our team," Greitens said in a news release issued by the House Communications office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13) 3 hr Plantiff 37
i luv da blackman (Nov '15) 15 hr Robin fouts 24
meth in lebanon mo Mon Fedupwiththedrugs17 1
Megan Renae Little Dec 30 MattsWife 1
News Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ... Dec 27 stephen w justice 1
Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15) Dec 22 Sharedluv 10
Lacey Hart Dec 22 Barnes97 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC