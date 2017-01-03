Area legislator to join Greitens' office
State Rep. Caleb Jones, R-Columbia, will join the Eric Greitens administration as deputy chief of staff, after Greitens becomes governor next week. "We're excited to have Caleb Jones join our team," Greitens said in a news release issued by the House Communications office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|Plantiff
|37
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|15 hr
|Robin fouts
|24
|meth in lebanon mo
|Mon
|Fedupwiththedrugs17
|1
|Megan Renae Little
|Dec 30
|MattsWife
|1
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Dec 27
|stephen w justice
|1
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Dec 22
|Barnes97
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC