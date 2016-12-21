University of Missouri names panel in search for chancellor
The University of Missouri system says it has empaneled a 22-member committee to help find the next chancellor of the Columbia campus. The committee that was announced Thursday will be headed by University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor Leo Morton and Elizabeth Loboa, the Columbia campus' dean of engineering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Renae Little
|14 hr
|MattsWife
|1
|Candice cooper (Feb '15)
|19 hr
|REALEST
|18
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Dec 27
|stephen w justice
|1
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Dec 22
|Barnes97
|10
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Kareem
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC