Sedalia man arrested for DWI -

Sedalia man arrested for DWI -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A Sedalia man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 8 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brian L. Wilson, 24, was driving south on Randall Road, south of Greissen Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and drove through a field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Renae Little 9 hr MattsWife 1
Candice cooper (Feb '15) 14 hr REALEST 18
News Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ... Dec 27 stephen w justice 1
Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15) Dec 22 Sharedluv 10
Lacey Hart Dec 22 Barnes97 10
Mizzou Sucks Dec 21 Long Island Liberal 3
i luv da blackman (Nov '15) Dec 20 Kareem 16
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,202 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC