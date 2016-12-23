Prothero to join Fayette Newspapers
The Fayette Advertiser/Democrat Leader would like to introduce our newest member of the team, Leslie Prothero. A Howard County native, Leslie will begin as staff writer Jan. 2. She will be covering the Fayette and New Franklin city councils and New Franklin School Board meetings as well as feature articles.
