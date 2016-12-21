Parents killed while headed to Missouri hospital to see son
Authorities say parents on the way to visit their hospitalized son were among four people killed in a deadly Missouri crash. KOLR-TV reports that 38-year-old Daniel Hahn, of Springfield, and 37-year-old Loretta Hendrickson, of Lebanon, were headed Friday to University Hospital in Columbia when another car crossed the center line.
