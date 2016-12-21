Parents driving to see teen injured in crash are killed in separate head-on crash
A teen injured in a head-on crash lost his parents when they were killed in another crash on their way to see him at the hospital. Chris Hahn was seriously hurt Friday morning in Camden County, Mo.
