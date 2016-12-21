Most homicides in Columbia since 2005

Columbia police detectives are investigating their sixth homicide of 2016, which is the highest number the department has seen in more than a decade. Keith Chambers, 33, was pronounced dead at a hospital Thursday after police said he was shot on Claudell Lane during a drug deal.

