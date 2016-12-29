MMR Vaccine Recommended For UMC Students
In an effort to control the mumps outbreak at the University of Missouri, the University Health Center is recommending a third dose of MMR vaccine for MU students before returning to school after the holiday break. At this time, this recommendation is only for University of Missouri-Columbia students, not students of other universities or members of the general public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Tue
|stephen w justice
|1
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Dec 22
|Barnes97
|10
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Kareem
|16
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC