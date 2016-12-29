MMR Vaccine Recommended For UMC Students

MMR Vaccine Recommended For UMC Students

In an effort to control the mumps outbreak at the University of Missouri, the University Health Center is recommending a third dose of MMR vaccine for MU students before returning to school after the holiday break. At this time, this recommendation is only for University of Missouri-Columbia students, not students of other universities or members of the general public.

Columbia, MO

