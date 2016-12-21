Missouri man, 97, finally gets high s...

Missouri man, 97, finally gets high school diploma

18 hrs ago

Nearly 80 years after he dropped out of high school, Walter Rolley Jr. of Columbia, Missouri, has his diploma, at age 97. The Columbia Missourian reports that Rolley wore a royal blue cap and gown last week in receiving his diploma at the historic J.W. "Blind" Boone Home. Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman read a quote by Frederick Douglass in honoring Rolley: "Without a struggle, there can be no progress."

Columbia, MO

