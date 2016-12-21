March trial scheduled for former sheriff
An eight-hour bench trial is scheduled for March 1 in Boone County to hear a misdemeanor case against former Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon. Dixon was charged last April with a class D felony for unlawful use of a weapon while he was intoxicated - a crime that carries a possible prison sentence of up to four years.
