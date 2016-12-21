Indian American-led foundation to fun...

Indian American-led foundation to fund fellowship for Indian journalists

Wednesday Dec 14

Washington, Dec 14 : A foundation started by prominent Indian-American IT entrepreneur Frank Islam and his wife Debbie Driesman will fund a fellowship in the US for a mid-career journalist from India for six months in 2017. [NK US] The Frank Islam iamp; Debbie Driesman Foundation, whose mission is to promote education, art and culture and peace and conflict-resolution, is joining hands with Alfred Friendly Press Partners, a leader in transforming journalists from information hungry societies, for the fellowship .

