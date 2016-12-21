Four Fulton, Missouri Men Plead Guilt...

Four Fulton, Missouri Men Plead Guilty to $6.6 Million K2 Conspiracy

Friday Dec 30

Joshua Adam Sheets, 30, of Fulton, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Browning, Sandfort, Sheets and Rader each pleaded guilty to participating in a mail fraud conspiracy from Dec. 18, 2012, to July 16, 2015, and to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy during that time; both conspiracies were related to the distribution of synthetic cannabinoids.

