Body cameras show tense scene with Delta Upsilon, LBC members
A member of the Legion of Black Collegians meets with a Delta Upsilon member outside the fraternity house on September 28. MUPD body camera video details part of the emotional scene between the two, while students' faces are blurred due to federal privacy law. A member of the Legion of Black Collegians meets with a Delta Upsilon member outside the fraternity house on September 28. MUPD body camera video details part of the emotional scene between the two, while students' faces are blurred due to federal privacy law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Dec 22
|Barnes97
|10
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Kareem
|16
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC