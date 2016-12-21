Body cameras show tense scene with De...

Body cameras show tense scene with Delta Upsilon, LBC members

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KMIZ

A member of the Legion of Black Collegians meets with a Delta Upsilon member outside the fraternity house on September 28. MUPD body camera video details part of the emotional scene between the two, while students' faces are blurred due to federal privacy law. A member of the Legion of Black Collegians meets with a Delta Upsilon member outside the fraternity house on September 28. MUPD body camera video details part of the emotional scene between the two, while students' faces are blurred due to federal privacy law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15) Dec 22 Sharedluv 10
Lacey Hart Dec 22 Barnes97 10
Mizzou Sucks Dec 21 Long Island Liberal 3
i luv da blackman (Nov '15) Dec 20 Kareem 16
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Dec 20 Benny Ward 18
I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg Dec 11 Snowtigers 1
Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16) Dec 6 Robin fouts 49
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC