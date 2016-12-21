As Children with Autism Age, Services to Help with Transition Needed
COLUMBIA, Mo. - According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 45 children is diagnosed with autism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Sharedluv
|10
|Lacey Hart
|Dec 22
|Barnes97
|10
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Kareem
|16
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Dec 20
|Benny Ward
|18
|I-44 shutdown between Leabanon and Phillipsburg
|Dec 11
|Snowtigers
|1
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC