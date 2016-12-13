Army audits find National Guard bonus repayment problems in at least four other states
Pentagon audits found widespread problems in enlistment bonuses given to soldiers in several National Guard units across the country, but soldiers facing repayment demands in those states won't be eligible for waivers under a new federal law that will apply only to the California National Guard. The bonus mistakes appeared less common than in the scandal that has rocked the California Guard, although the Army Audit Agency looked only at a small sample of the bonuses and only at four states.
