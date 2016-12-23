Anthony Lopez 1970-2015
Anthony Quinn Lopez, 46, of Columbia passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29th from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia.
