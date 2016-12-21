Accident reported because of icy roads
The two-vehicle crash was reported to troopers at 11:40 a.m. Friday on State Road 94 just west of State Route C. A 2017 Mazda Tribute, driven by Shanna M. Luebbert, 20, of Jefferson City, was totalled after it slid sideways, crossing the center line. It hit a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by Robert P. Turner, 58, of Columbia, damaging the front end extensively.
