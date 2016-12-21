4 Fulton men plead guilty in K2 consp...

4 Fulton men plead guilty in K2 conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fulton Sun

Four Fulton men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies related to the distribution of more than $6.6 million of synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, at Callaway County businesses. Shawn Michael Browning, 26, Timothy Christopher Sandfort, 30, and Brandon Derek Rader, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Renae Little 6 hr MattsWife 1
Candice cooper (Feb '15) 11 hr REALEST 18
News Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ... Dec 27 stephen w justice 1
Bewear of Bryan (Jan '15) Dec 22 Sharedluv 10
Lacey Hart Dec 22 Barnes97 10
Mizzou Sucks Dec 21 Long Island Liberal 3
i luv da blackman (Nov '15) Dec 20 Kareem 16
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,797 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,715

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC