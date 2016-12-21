4 Fulton men plead guilty in K2 conspiracy

Four Fulton men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies related to the distribution of more than $6.6 million of synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, at Callaway County businesses. Shawn Michael Browning, 26, Timothy Christopher Sandfort, 30, and Brandon Derek Rader, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

