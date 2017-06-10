Edinburgh big data outfit Aquila Insight bought by US group

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see Aquila co-founders John Brodie and Warwick Beresford-Jones remain at the helm of its leadership team, reporting to Merkle Europe president Tim Berry. Founded in 2012, Aquila has a team of more than 60 statisticians and data scientists, working with major brands such as Royal Bank of Scotland, Sony Mobile and Tesco Bank to develop analytical and data-driven strategies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotsman.com.