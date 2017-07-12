Victim In June 17 Columbia Assault Dies

Thursday Jun 29

Police say a victim in a Columbia assault earlier this month has died of his injuries, and the suspect may have fled the state. Police responded at around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, June 17 to the 5900 block of Stevens Forest Road, where they found a man unresponsive in a vehicle there, with trauma to his upper body.

