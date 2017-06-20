Three candidates file in race for Howard County Council District 4

With three candidates slated to run for District 4's Howard County Council seat, the 2018 election is shaping up to feature debates on development and diversity. Republican Lisa Kim and Democrats Deb Jung and Byron Macfarlane have officially filed their candidacies for District 4. The district covers much of central Columbia including Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, Wilde Lake and Columbia's downtown lakefront, as well as Maple Lawn and North Laurel on its southern edge.

