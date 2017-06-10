STEM offerings increase with acquisition

STEM offerings increase with acquisition

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: District Administration

Universities Space Research Association announced the integration of STEMaction, Inc. of Glenwood, Maryland, into its operations. With this acquisition, USRA expands its range of activities to develop the next-generation science and technology workforce through K-12 STEM programs.

