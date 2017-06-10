STEM offerings increase with acquisition
Universities Space Research Association announced the integration of STEMaction, Inc. of Glenwood, Maryland, into its operations. With this acquisition, USRA expands its range of activities to develop the next-generation science and technology workforce through K-12 STEM programs.
