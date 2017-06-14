Police searching for 13-year-old Colu...

Police searching for 13-year-old Columbia girl

Howard County police released this photo of Shannyn Kayla Blue, 13, who has been missing since she was seen leaving her Columbia home on June 6. Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911. Howard County police released this photo of Shannyn Kayla Blue, 13, who has been missing since she was seen leaving her Columbia home on June 6. Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.

