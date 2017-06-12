MD: Remembering Pamela G. Watts, Chief of Customer Services for MTA

June 15--Pamela G. Watts, longtime chief of customer services for the Maryland Transit Administration, died June 1 of ovarian cancer at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. The Owings Mills resident was 65. The daughter of Martin Goins Jr., a U.S. Foreign Service worker, and Mary Goins, a homemaker, Pamela Yvette Goins was born in Baltimore and because of the nature of her father's work, she grew up at diplomatic posts in Africa and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.