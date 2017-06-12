MD: Remembering Pamela G. Watts, Chief of Customer Services for MTA
June 15--Pamela G. Watts, longtime chief of customer services for the Maryland Transit Administration, died June 1 of ovarian cancer at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. The Owings Mills resident was 65. The daughter of Martin Goins Jr., a U.S. Foreign Service worker, and Mary Goins, a homemaker, Pamela Yvette Goins was born in Baltimore and because of the nature of her father's work, she grew up at diplomatic posts in Africa and Europe.
