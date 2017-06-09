Korey Jackson: From Howard High to 'House of Cards'
Korey Jackson says he had two big reasons to be happy when he found out he had landed the role of Sean Jeffries, a super-ambitious young journalist, in Season 5 of "House of Cards." It was the largest TV role in the 37-year-old performer's career, and he would be coming home to Maryland for seven months of location filming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06)
|May 19
|soto
|172
|Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08)
|May 13
|Robert
|114
|dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|a family member
|5
|Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|John
|63
|What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Angeli lowery
|13
|If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Gdjwm
|3
|Former Md. county executive released from prison
|Jan '17
|Robert Walton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC