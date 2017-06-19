John Legend Postpones Tour Dates Due to Illness, Needs 'Few Days to Recover'
The 37-year-old R&B musician tweeted that he would have to postpone his concerts in Columbia, Maryland, and Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday and Thursday. "To all my fans in DC/Maryland/Virginia and Philadelphia/South Jersey, I want to personally apologize," Legend wrote.
