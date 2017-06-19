John Legend Postpones Tour Dates Due ...

John Legend Postpones Tour Dates Due to Illness, Needs 'Few Days to Recover'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: ETonline

The 37-year-old R&B musician tweeted that he would have to postpone his concerts in Columbia, Maryland, and Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday and Thursday. "To all my fans in DC/Maryland/Virginia and Philadelphia/South Jersey, I want to personally apologize," Legend wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human toilet for women Jun 18 Tim 1
News Gangs trying to make inroads in Howard County M... (Apr '06) May '17 soto 172
Laurel, MD - what is it Really Like? (Jun '08) May '17 Robert 114
dog whistling in Clarksville (Jul '16) Apr '17 a family member 5
News Lights, camera, action for filming of pilot for... (Jan '09) Apr '17 John 63
What happen on contee rd last night? (Jun '08) Mar '17 Angeli lowery 13
If anyone knows the kids parents Tracey Armah b... (Jul '16) Feb '17 Gdjwm 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,332 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC